Among the names that rushed to announce their candidacy for the elections expected within weeks is the leader of the party’s parliamentary bloc, Ozgur Ozal, pledging that his victory as party leader would be a way to “change the current Turkey,” based on the principles of the founder of modern, secular Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, according to what was published by the newspaper “ Cumhuriyet, Turkey, on Saturday.

Orsan Oyman, a former member of the party council, also announced his candidacy, considering himself a candidate

“The third way,” after the ruling Justice and Development Party and the opposition parties did not achieve what the people wanted in recent years, according to his opinion.

The demands to change the leadership in the party intensified after the failure of its current president, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to win the country’s presidential elections last May, and then his refusal to resign after the loss..

Century of change

Ozal, during his announcement of his candidacy for the presidency of the Republican People’s Party in a press conference, on Friday, at the party’s headquarters, specified that his primary goal is to “change Turkey” and return the party to “Ataturk’s principles,” saying: “If the Republican People’s Party changes, Turkey will change.”“.

According to what was published by the secular newspaper Cumhuriyet, he made statements regarding the broad outlines of his goals for candidacy, which were included in a document entitled “The Century of Change and Changing the Century.”“:

I am running for president of the party not to gain power within it, but to make our party come to power The party’s next policy should focus on Ataturk’s principles (secular nationalism) .

Indicating that he does not prefer alliances with parties with right-wing ideologies that contradict Ataturk’s doctrine, Ozal strongly criticized that the Republican People’s Party’s entry into an alliance with parties under the name “Nation Alliance” before the presidential and parliamentary elections, caused them to obtain 39 seats that he believes his party was more deserving of..

Support for Ozal

Prominent leaders in the party were quick to support Ozal’s candidacy with words strengthening his resolve on their social media accounts..

On the “X” website, Akram Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, said his words, which he repeated many times before, that “if the Republican People’s Party changes, Turkey will change,” wishing success to Ozal, who carries on his shoulders the “change” project.“.

The representative of the Republican People’s Party for Izmir, Ali Maher Basharir, congratulated Ozal on his step, wishing him in turn success in this path..

Borrowing the word “Century of Change” from his document, Parliamentarian Celine Sayek addressed Ozal by saying that if he succeeded in his goals, and the party formed the government, it would be the first steps towards bright days in the Century of Change..

Competitor or decoration?

Turkish political analyst, Hisham Gunay, comments on Ozal’s candidacy, saying that the Republican People’s Party is witnessing a state of instability after losing the elections..

Regarding the significance of Ozal’s nomination, Gunay told Sky News Arabia that it is “an indication that there are people within the party capable of running against Kilicdaroglu.”“.

However, at the same time, he ruled out Ozal achieving his goals, saying that “his chances will be very difficult,” and if he wins, he will not be the actual leader..

He adds explaining:

Ozal is close to Kilicdaroglu; Which raises question marks about his candidacy, and whether it was a personal motive, or just decoration to complete the general appearance of the elections Kilicdaroglu is trying to legitimize his election at the next general party conference (with prominent candidates in front of him); There was no strong competition for him in the previous party elections, and now there is restlessness in the party’s ranks. He tries to create a good image by pushing against a competitor who is loyal to him .

“Third Way” filter“

Along with Ozal, Orsan K. Oyman also announced his candidacy for the presidency of the Republican People’s Party, saying while criticizing the party’s current conditions and its administration, which he considered not much different from the administration of the ruling Justice and Development Party: “We definitely need to open a third way.”“.

In a press conference to announce his candidacy, Oymen considered that the party’s main problem now is “identity,” according to what Cumhuriyet newspaper reported on Saturday, especially with the creep toward privatization and the introduction of religion into state affairs by some, which he considered contradictory to Turkey’s identity..

The Republican People’s Party was officially declared a political organization in September 1923, declared the founding of modern Turkey, and ruled the country until 1950, and since then it has been an opposition party..