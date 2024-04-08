Have you ever thought about what it would be like to live in a place where temperatures drop so low that your freezer at home seems like a cozy place? Welcome to Oymyakona remote corner of the Russia so close to the Arctic that it holds the title of “the coldest inhabited place on Earth”.

Imagine waking up one morning, looking out the window and finding everything enveloped in an icy silence, where the very air seems to crystallize. In Oymyakon, this is not an imagination but everyday reality during the long winter months, where temperatures can easily slip below -60°C.

Here, life follows different rhythms. The inhabitants of this village have developed unique survival strategies, like always keeping their cars running. Yes, you got it right! If you turn off the car, the risk is that it will never start again due to the penetrating cold.

There everyday life turns into a series of challenges: from wearing clothes that feel more like armor against the cold, to finding ways to preserve food in an environment that far exceeds the power of any refrigerator.

But how do the inhabitants of Oymyakon live in these conditions?

The answer is simple: adaptation and resilience. Life in these extremes teaches you to respect nature, know its limits and find creative solutions to the most unthinkable challenges.

Oymyakon is not just a place of climate extremesbut also a testimony to the extraordinary human ability to adapt and thrive even in the most adverse conditions.

And you, could you imagine your life in a place like this? Just think of how many incredible stories you could tell after living even just a week in Oymyakon!