Is he franchise player of the Real society. At only 24 years old, he already accumulates more than 260 matches with the txuri-urdin first team. And he wants to continue making history, with his eyes fixed on reaching the 500 clubto which only belong five myths in the history of the Royal Always focused and sober, he attends the AS newspaper a few days before the Cup quarterfinals against Betis. He ponders every answer he gives, because he knows that he represents all realism.

Do you like that there is as much break in the competition as they had in January, being used to playing two games a week?

It is what it touches, there is not much to choose from. It can come in handy a little to recover and rest. If there is any blow or discomfort, give the body a little break. And take the opportunity to train and rest at the same time.

It is that then February comes warm for the Real…

Yes, we have many things at stake. Already the first game is very important to see if we can play a Cup semi-final and dream of another final. It is an important month. And let’s hope so, In addition, they will play Europa League qualifiers. And important games in the league. A month with a lot at stake.

What do you think of the fact of having kept a clean sheet in 16 of the 31 games that Real has played?

In that aspect, the team has taken a step forward. There has been an improvement in general, it is everyone’s business, in many things and polishing details that other years we did not do well. And it is something very important, because you have more possibilities to win matches. We always have many chances, and it’s about being successful.

They are the least scoring team at home in the category, and it is curious with the gunpowder that is in the locker room.

Yes that’s how it is. The data is clear. I don’t think it’s because the team doesn’t have a goal. The clear example is the game against Getafe, with four very clear chances. They are small details that are not on our side, or we are not getting it right. We shouldn’t worry because we are creating chances, and if we don’t have them, that would be something to worry about.

Do you think it will be more expensive to get into Europe this season?

Every year everything becomes much more equal. And the level is higher. We work so that the differences are not so great. Perhaps it may be the season in which fourth position is the cheapest in points, but also the most expensive due to the number of rivals that we can be in to fight for that goal.

Is it difficult for a club like Real Madrid to think about the Champions League with so many open fronts?

Well, thinking and dreaming about it is free, and it’s not bad. He talks about the level that the club is reaching, because years ago if they told us all this, we would not have believed it. That the fans demand us is good, but you have to keep your feet on the ground, and stay calm. We must give value to what has been achieved over the years, because it is very difficult. We are the first to want to continue along this line, but on the basis that nobody makes it easy.

Since the option of going to the Champions League is open to you, do you put that challenge before winning the Cup again this year?

It is very difficult to choose. Both are positive aspirations. And if you can get both, we would all choose them. Winning the Cup made us all very excited, and the club needed it. The Champions League would make us all excited, but getting something again would be another high. I wouldn’t know how to keep one of the two. It would be positive if either of the two happened, or why not both.

Do you think that football owes you a Cup final with an audience?

It was a thorn that stayed with us all. There was a lot of expectation and everything possible was done so that people were in that final. Although we felt its warmth and we also saw the illusion that had been generated by returning here to Donostia.

They are on their way to another final, but the next step is Betis in the quarterfinals. Do you want revenge for the last eliminations?

We want to win and go to the semifinals. Last year they were the ones who eliminated us in that game in which what happened happened, that you like a little less, because of what happened. And then there is the league game in which things did not go well at all. We want to show that those who were at that meeting were not us. And we want to face them without any kind of complex.

You have already reproached the Anoeta stands this season for throwing goals onto the grass, and then the reception from Atlético happened. What do you think about all these kinds of events coming back?

Fortunately it is something residual, few people do it. It must be condemned. That kind of thing cannot be repeated, because it does not benefit anyone, neither the players, the club nor the fans themselves. The only thing that is achieved in this way is that the stadium is closed and the fans cannot go, and we all lose there, seeing the atmosphere that has been created on the field in recent years.

What do you think when you hear that you are Real’s franchise player? He is only 24 years old!

I don’t really know what to tell you. I’m still the same as when I arrived. Here everyone joins so that everything goes well. Each with more or less weight. For things to go better and move forward.

LaLiga Santander *Data updated as of January 31, 2022

Why do you give your shirt to a child at every game? You don’t need to…

It’s not for show, I feel that way, just like everything I do on the pitch. I like children very much, and it comes from within. It is something that I do convinced and not by doing it we are a reference for those children. It’s nice that we’re close to them. I liked it.

He has played 262 games for Real at just 24 years old. He Is he aware of everything he is doing?

Well, you always want to play. When you do, you want more; and when you’re on the bench, you want to get out. And I try to continue accumulating games, but I want to continue doing things, I don’t want to play just to play, that’s not good. I want them to be quality games, in which I contribute something to the team.

You inherited number 10 from Xabi Prieto, would you like to repeat his legacy and play your entire career at Real?

Xabi was a reference for me. He is an example for everyone, of what to do and not to do, of how to behave. For me he has always been an example, because of the way he behaves, and hopefully one day I can get to what he did in the Real.

Do you see yourself as another ‘one club man’ from Real?

Well, right now my mind is only on Real, nowhere else. In football it is very difficult to predict what will happen in the future. It is already thinking about tomorrow. But the way football is, I don’t think it’s good to make long-term predictions. I repeat, I’m not thinking about anything other than doing well here, continuing to grow and making numbers, and helping the club to continue growing.

It wouldn’t be a bad trajectory to retire at Real, right?

Unclear. Hopefully, it is something that all of us in Zubieta dream of, and that, if they give anyone a choice, they would undoubtedly choose.

Well, tell Isak that now is not the time to leave Real…

Man, if it were up to us, all the good players who come, we would tell them to stay here forever. It is something that everyone wants. But it is a personal decision of each one. Alex is happy here, enjoying everything, and it would be important for us if he stayed with us for a long time at Real.

To finish, I am going to put you in a bit of a bind, to see what you are capable of answering me. If one day Athletic comes to sign you, what would you say?

(silence and snort). I don’t have any concrete answer. Talking about the future, when things are unknown, is worth nothing and I think it’s not good either. Because at the least you say something, everyone is waiting to start DJing in five years. I don’t think about any of that. The only thing I know is that right now I’m very happy here, at Real; and it has been shown that if I am here it is because I want to be, and because the club trusts me, and for me that is very important. That’s it, there is no more.

Special year with the World Cup in Qatar, do you see yourself with the national team in that World Cup?

Hopefully yes. For every player playing in a World Cup is something very important, and I hope to have the opportunity. I am going to continue working as I have done until now so that Luis Enrique continues to count on me as he has been doing until now.