The Real Sociedad has announced on its social networks, through an official statement, which adds a new positive case, the fourth since they returned to training. This time, the affected person has been Mikel Oyarzabal, as he himself has wanted to report through his personal profile on social networks.

Yesterday, the San Sebastian played the friendly match between his team against Huesca, and only a few hours later he has tested positive after the tests carried out today on all the members of the club. Thus, the risk that there are more infected, both in the Royal Society and in the Huesca team, is quite high. In addition, Oyarzabal will not be able to go with the National Team to the two Nations League matches for which he had been summoned, against Germany and Ukraine, by Luis Enrique. The technician will call a replacement.

La Real ensures that it complied with the protocol and carried out a PCR test on the entire squad on Friday, one day before facing Huesca. All the players tested negative. In principle, the player will have to isolate himself at home while the Real thinks to keep training for the rest of the players, since there was no other positive, although perhaps it is with individual sessions.

The Huesca players will also have to pass tests to find out if any of them are infected.

