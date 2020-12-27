Mikel Oyarzabal points to the Basque derby of San Mamés. The Eibar attacker, one of the captains of Real Sociedad, who could not return to the playing fields against Atlético de Madrid before Christmas, because he did not have good feelings on the eve of the match, It seems that he is fully restored and will be able to play against Athletic again this Wednesday. On returning to work in Zubieta, after the three days of partying that the realistic squad had had, Oyarzabal completed the session with the entire group without apparent problems.

Injured on December 4 in the game against Croatian Rijeka, it was not expected that his injury would keep him away from the pitch for so long. Although it is true that he has had several attempts to play again without success. Now it seems that after a month of recovery, he is ready to return to racing. He has training ahead of him to ensure his participation in the Basque derby against Athletic, because it would not be the first time that he trains with the group and then at the end he does not enter the squad list. Oyarzabal wanted to return fully recovered to avoid any risk of relapse.

Along with Mikel Oyarzabal also Other players who were touched these last weeks have been exercising with the group normally. This is the case of Jon Guridi, Aritz Elustondo and David Silva, although these three were already summoned on the last day, but only the Canarian midfielder participated for half an hour in the clash against Atlético. The three take advantage of these days to continue getting good feelings to be able to help Real Sociedad to break its bad streak of nine games in a row without winning before the end of 2020. The players of the txuri-urdin team that remain outside the group are Moyá, Sangalli, Zaldua and Januzaj, that everything indicates that they are ruled out for the end-of-year Basque derby.