The kiss of ISCO To his wife Sara Sáámo, celebrating the goal that would ultimate Betis and even of the environment that reigns in the Verdiblanco wardrobe. … After the passionate celebration of the Malaga, the social networks were filled with indignant Madrid who considered excessive that the scorer slide on the knees on the grass after the goal, connected emotionally with the stands and melt into a kiss with his partner.

Sometimes the human being does not distinguish between anger, frustration and anger, in addition, when identifying the cause of discomfort. The true reason for the anger of some meringues fans is that Isco was a nightmare for his former team. Launched the corner that Johnny Cardoso He finished a goal to tie the game; He starred in an intelligent play to enable Jesús Rodríguezwho caused the penalty, which Malaga launched. Isco continues to call the doors of the National Team and the opinion begins to be generalized that it is the best player who ever dressed the Verdiblanca shirt.

However, a game is not won with a single footballer. With the exception of the first 20 minutes, that Betis let Madrid play, the rest of the time the squad of Pellegrini He was rocky, blunt and, even, he did not refuse the ball. The majority of Betic players won their duels. Mbappé It was replaced frustrated, Vinicius He could barely do his own and the most experienced and virtuous Madrid players could impose his game. Each Verdiblanco player not only fulfilled in his particular task, but multiplied to lend a hand to a partner who had climbed, to double the defensive efforts against a compromised play or tighten his teeth beyond the usual in any set of the game. Betis was just the winner and gave a lesson that is not less valid by ancient: when a group acts as a team, when there is tune among its members, when the players take care of each other and are compensated for a common goal, the result can be as surprising as tracing a match to Real Madrid, something that the capital of the capital grants rarely.

Some neurological studies applied to sport have confirmed the importance of oxytocin. It was known that the so -called “love hormone” increases its presence in a mother’s brain after childbirth or a couple in love, promoting the link and feeling of attachment to the other. A study led by Gert Jan Pepping found that, in the penalties, when a player marks, he celebrates the goal effusively and the classmates show exalted joy, the next team’s shooter increases his chances of scoring. The reason is that, by participating in a group emotional discharge, our brain releases oxytocin and our desire to give our best version for the collective.

According to neuropsychologists, oxytocin not only acts in our sense of belonging to a group, but also contributes to rejecting those who threaten the collective. It is a hormonal response that has been developed for thousands of years, probably at the time we lived in small gangs of gatherer hunters. A team formed by individuals with high doses of oxytocin are more cohesive and pursue together the goal of defeating the opponent with more strongest.

When Isco marked the penalty, I imagined his brain flooded with oxytocin, the love hormone; Love of his wife, of course, but also to a club, to colors, a team, a hobby, to some colleagues. There are those who say that there is no feeling in football, that everything is money. Let go to Villamarín.