The kings of the jungle become almost tame kittens after inhaling oxytocin. The so-called hormone of love induces a greater rapprochement between the lions, they played with a doll and lowered their alertness to the roars of strangers. A recently published study shows that only at mealtimes, this substance does not reduce violence, in fact it increases it. This aspect reminds us that this neurotransmitter also has its dark side.

Oxytocin is a hormone synthesized by the hypothalamus, the same area of ​​the brain that regulates, among other things, body temperature, sexual behavior or heart rate. Once released from nerve endings, it acts on various brain regions and circuits that regulate so-called social emotions. It is the quintessential endogenous anxiolytic, reducing stress and raising empathy, trust and cooperation. In mothers it is the basis of I kill for my daughter. ANDn parents induces fidelity when they have young children and, in general, heightens the intensity of affection between human couples. In the animal world, it has been investigated how it affects behavior in laboratory animals, its role in the social relationships of apes, it is behind the love between dogs and humans and it has even been studied in octopuses. But what does oxytocin do in large predators? How do you modulate the aggressiveness and fierceness that are in the genetic basis of lions?

In the summers of 2018 and 2019, they reached the Kevin Richardson Wildlife Sanctuary (Dinokeng, South Africa), biologists and neuroscientists at the University of Minnesota (United States). They wanted to investigate how oxytocin modulates the behavior of lions. In this reserve there are dozens of large carnivores living in a regime of almost freedom. They were all raised in captivity or recovered as hatchlings, which complicates their reintroduction into a 100% natural environment. In several sessions, they administered this hormone nasally to twenty of these felines while they went to feed and waited an hour and a half for it to take effect.

The results, published in the scientific journal iScience, show that oxytocin causes large changes in the behavior of lions. The study authors analyzed several facets of their behavior: physical closeness, group games, food management or alertness to strangers. They found that, on average, physical distance was reduced from seven meters before administration (or in the placebo groups) to three and a half meters. Social tolerance within the group was confirmed by throwing a doll at them, with which they played as if it were a puppet. In general, the head rubbing so typical of felines or purring multiplied.

“You can see his features immediately soften, from wrinkled and aggressive to a totally calm demeanor.” Jessica Burkhart, biologist and co-author of the study conducted in a big cat reserve in South Africa

Confirmed the cooperation and affection within the group, they wanted to see what would happen with the external threat. To do this, the researchers reproduced the roars of lions outside each of the groups studied. Roaring is almost always an alert and warning signal, alerting strangers that they are in hostile territory. After inhaling oxytocin, the cats, especially the males, lowered their level of vigilance. Thus, they found that the lions remained close to the members of their group, but stopped roaring in response to the sounds of foreign cats. In the absence of the hormone, half of the animals vocalized warning signals when they heard those outside the group roar.

Biologist Jessica Burkhart, lead author of the study, shows her surprise in a university note: “You can see his features immediately soften, from wrinkled and aggressive to totally calm demeanor. They totally relax.” The effects of exogenous oxytocin do not last more than half an hour, but its administration is expected to trigger behavioral changes that are more or less permanent.

“We are currently working on introducing animals that have been rescued from circuses, overseas or war zones that are now living in sanctuaries,” says Burkhart. The American biologist hopes that oxytocin favors “the relocation of animals in nature, helping them to be more inclined to their new social environment, being more curious and less fearful, which would lead to a more successful bonding”.

Only in one dimension of behavior, oxytocin ceases to be the hormone of love. At feeding time, the lions were fed one by one and sequentially. It is the most conflictive moment of the day with or without the presence of the neurotransmitter. In the groups of animals, formed between two and six specimens, there were always roars and feints of fighting to see who would take the piece of frozen meat or blood that they were given. In the observations prior to the experiment, 20% of the cats showed aggression towards the other members of the pack. With oxytocin, the figure rose to 25%.

This behavior at mealtime illustrates a key that the authors highlighted in their study’s conclusions: the impact of oxytocin on behavior is highly context-dependent. Sometimes the hormone of love becomes the hormone of war, or rather, it is both at the same time. Studies with chimpanzees have related the high presence of oxytocin in the urine in conflict situations. A study in 2017 related these levels to a parallel phenomenon: at the same time that this substance activates empathy between members of a group, reinforcing their ties, it exacerbates outward aggressiveness, against those who are not part of the family. Burkhart and his colleagues acknowledge that one of the limitations of their research is that they did not try to bring lions from different groups together to see how the neurotransmitter modulated behavior.

“In people and in many animals, oxytocin favors both social interactions and the distinction between ‘us’ and ‘them’” Teresa Romero, researcher in animal behavior at the University of Lincoln, UK

In relationships between human groups, the two sides of oxytocin have been investigated using game theory and experiments. A review of what science knows the social functions of this hormone published in 2016 confirmed that among members of the same group, it induces greater empathy, compliance with group norms, trust among its members and internal cooperation. But outside, everything changes. With those outside the community, oxytocin activates stress responses, vigilance, and defensive aggression responses. The key would be that this neurotransmitter, present in all mammals, can activate two different brain circuits depending on the context. The main author of that work was the researcher at the University of Leiden (The Netherlands) Carsten de Dreu. In an email, de Dreu comments that “the review shows how it is certainly not simply the hormone of love”.

The Spanish Teresa Romero has spent more than a decade investigating the role of oxytocin in animals, both wild and domestic, and in humans. “From the evolutionary point of view, it is very conservative, it is present in all mammals, but it does not act the same in all species”, she points out. In rodents, for example, it has an important effect on social memory, on recognizing others, something that is not so relevant in primates. Romero agrees with the authors of the study and with de Dreu that the valence of the effect depends on the context. “In people and in many animals, it favors both social interactions and the distinction between us and the they”, comments the scientist, now in the british university of lincoln.

The authors of the lion study are now investigating whether oxytocin’s effect on behavior is transient or long-lasting. If so, it would open up many possibilities. Romero recalls that both in mice and in his studies with dogs, the administration of oxytocin “increases the positive interaction and this feeds back endogenous production.” This idea of ​​reinforcement is being investigated to treat people with autism spectrum disorders, in the hope that the neurotransmitter will induce greater interaction with others. But, as the Spanish researcher recalls, “there have been no positive results yet.”

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.