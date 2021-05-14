A new thriller has arrived on Netflix. The streaming service continues to explore science fiction stories; this time, we will see the French actress Mélanie Laurent interpret a scientist trapped in a container in the Oxygen film.

His objective will not only be to survive, but to determine how he ended up in that place, what happened to her, but, above all, who he really is.

What is Netflix Oxygen about?

The film focuses on a single character, Elizabeth Hansen (Mélanie Laurent), who is trapped in a cryochamber with low oxygen reserves. She wakes up early to find that only a computer called HAL 9000 (MILO) is there to help her.

With the passage of the plot and with the oxygen increasingly against her, the woman begins to unite the pieces of her life and solve the secrets that lie behind her cryogenization. The film takes us to see the desperation of the protagonist, but also how her memories serve to decipher the mystery behind her location.

Oxygen Trailer

The film is directed by Alexandre Aja, known for his horror films Piranhas 3D, Sinister mirrors Y The awakening of fear. The cast includes Mélanie Laurent as Elizabeth Hansen, Mathieu Amalric (MILO) and Malik Zidi (Leo Ferguson).

After its premiere on Netflix, Oxygen has 6.5 / 10 approval on IMDb, after a vote of 4,698 users. In the case of Rotten Tomatoes, the film achieved 93% acceptance by the critics and 77% in audience score.