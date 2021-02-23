At the International Space Station (ISS), the SKV-1 oxygen supply system was turned off to search for air leaks. Reported by Interfax with reference to the broadcast of the station crew’s talks with the Mission Control Center (MCC) conducted by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

“The SLE is disabled,” said the MCC representative, addressing cosmonaut Sergei Ryzhikov, who asked the question.

On January 22, a new crack was discovered on the ISS. Then the flight director of the Russian segment of the ISS said that the cosmonauts were awaiting the arrival of a powerful microscope on the cargo ship, with the help of which possible cracks would be investigated.

An air leak at the International Space Station first became known in August 2020. It was assumed that it happened on the American segment of the station. It was later reported that the ISS crew was isolated in the Russian segment while the pressure was being checked.