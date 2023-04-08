Juan Gozzo leaves for a few minutes the bar-teleclub that he manages with his wife in a small town in Guadalajara. He has plenty of time: it’s not until aperitif time that the first customers will show up. Wearing his white socks and rubber clogs, Gozzo, a 43-year-old Venezuelan, walks calmly holding a cup of coffee. On the walk he does not meet anyone. Nor can anything be heard other than the distant shouts of a brigade in charge of clearing the stubble forest to prevent future fires. The Venezuelan talks with the mayor, Jesús Salgado, about his new life in Ciruelos del Pinar, a town of just 30 inhabitants where people who leave never return. Gozzo moved with his partner, Marieli Orta, and his six-year-old son Pietro, with the mission of breathing life into a territory that is emptying. The bar, the soul of all towns, is kept open thanks to them.

Gozzo, a lawyer, and Orta, a dentist, left Venezuela when they began to receive threats after she denounced an alleged corruption scheme in the sale of covid-19 vaccines at the health center where she worked. They landed in Madrid in July 2021, although they did not move to Ciruelos until January 2022. They would never have imagined living an hour and a half from the capital, semi-isolated, but Pueblos con Futuro, an association that facilitates the integration of vulnerable families and promotes the growth of small municipalities that threaten to become depopulated, offered them to move there. “In our view, everything that was presented to us was much better than what we had,” confesses Gozzo.

Gozzo and the mayor of Ciruelos del Pinar, Jesús Salgado. alvaro garcia

Since 2020, Towns with a Future has located 25 families —all foreigners— in 19 towns in the provinces of Guadalajara, Cuenca, Madrid and Zaragoza. “Normally, we manage work, home and an economic amount for the first month and the deposit. We also coordinate the schools for the children and have even given microcredits to the families”, explains Paz Niella, a member of the organization. In exchange for managing the bar, which on its busiest days serves 25 people, the municipality gives Gozzo and Orta one of the few available homes. “We will do everything we can so that the town does not die,” promises the mayor of Ciruelos.

With this type of offer, many Spanish municipalities want to attract inhabitants to revitalize rural life. They do not necessarily look for immigrants, but they are the ones who end up assuming the functions that do not captivate the Spanish. Thus, foreign children begin to fill the classrooms of the towns while their parents pick the fruit, take care of the elderly neighbors, manage the municipal swimming pools, consult or resurrect the bars that threaten to close the blind. It may be an appetizing plan given the prices of the big cities and the difficulties that a newcomer faces, although the day to day in the towns is not easy either. “The work is hard and life here is not easy. These towns far from the urban centers have complications”, warns Gozzo.

Since 1900, the Spanish population, which now reaches 47.6 million inhabitants, has multiplied by 2.5, although not in a homogeneous way. In the last decade, three out of four municipalities in Spain have lost their population, according to a document from the General Secretariat for the Demographic Challenge. The study The depopulation of Inland Spain, Prepared in 2021 by the Funcas analysis center, it concludes that Castilla y León, Aragón, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, La Rioja, inland Galicia and the eastern part of Andalusia are the most affected regions.

Joaquín Recaño, a researcher at the Center for Demographic Studies, maintains that the only mechanism to regenerate local demography is immigration. “There is no endogenous growth mechanism, there are no young people, mortality is on the rise because they are very old spaces…”, he explains. Also Eduardo Bandrés, director of Public Economy of Funcas, defends that the migrant population has been “determinant” during the first years of this century in sustaining the population in much of the rural environment. But both experts warn that it is not enough and that, if they are not fought, the same problems that expel the locals will also end up expelling the foreigners. “Living conditions in the villages are the same for everyone. The problem is multidimensional: employment, housing, public services, communications…”, says Bandrés.

Fabio Suárez and Luz Alba Torres, a Colombian couple who have just settled in Olmeda de Cobeta (Guadalajara). alvaro garcia

Half an hour from Ciruelos and still in Guadalajara, crossing a winding road surrounded by windmills, holm oaks, junipers and oaks, is Olmeda de Cobeta, a quiet and well-kept town of 59 inhabitants that in 20 years has lost half of its population. There they arrived, in June 2022, the Colombians Fabio Suárez and Luz Alba Torres, aged 54 and 53. He does gardening, painting and maintenance work in the area. She manages El Chozo del Resinero, the restaurant in a rural house run by a family from the town. Before the arrival of this couple, the place closed in September and reopened in the spring; but this year they kept it open and there Torres cooks patacones and Colombian arepas. “Although they said that not a soul would appear, in October it was full, and in November and December too. Although the boss told us that he was not so interested in what we were going to invoice, but that this has life. Give a good image of the town, let them come back…”, says Suárez.

People came from other towns asking for baked ribs, croquettes or dumplings, and the municipality began to have an atypical movement in those months. “When there are people there is life,” sums up Andrés Mena, the 71-year-old owner of the rural house. He is the first to find it difficult to attract residents to Olmeda de Cobeta, but he is confident that if people come with the idea of ​​staying for a couple of years, there could be some hope: “Living in these small towns has disadvantages, but you will find good things. On the Gran Vía in Madrid you go unnoticed, here anything happens to you and you can ask someone to come and help you”.

The central government has launched various initiatives to address the demographic challenge, and although the plans do not discriminate between nationals and foreigners, immigrants are key in some of these initiatives. It occurs, for example, with the attraction of doctors and health personnel to rural areas led by the Arraigo Project, supported by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge: the available candidates end up being professionals from other countries. The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, responsible for refugee care, is also building new reception centers in depopulated regions such as Soria. Sources from the ministry explain their decision as follows: “The impact is proven: it produces economic growth in local industry and local commerce and encourages job creation.”

The initiatives to revive the rural environment are multiplying, while foreigners are emerging as part of the solution, but the challenge, warns Professor Recaño, is not only to attract, but to establish population. “The groups are reaching the towns, but the roots are anecdotal,” he analyzes. “You can bring people, but you can’t force them to stay.”

Juan Gozzo and Marieli Orta have a contract to continue with the teleclub until 2024. Among their plans is to open a dental office, although the future is open. “This is a stage for us and as you progress you open up new opportunities”, says Gozzo. For their part, Fabio Suárez and Luz Alba Torres celebrate this moment in their lives and are already planning their retirement, although not necessarily in the town.

Arrival of the baker in Ciruelos del Pinar. alvaro garcia

This report has been published as part of the project “re:framing Migrants in European Media”, supported by the European Commission. The project is coordinated by the European Cultural Foundation.