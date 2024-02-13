FEMSA's popular convenience store chain, OXXOincreasingly incorporates more and more products and services, and proof of this is that will sell SIM cards from the AT&T company.

With the incorporation of the sale of cell phone SIM cards from the AT&T company in OXXO stores, the aim is to boost competition against other corporations, among which is Telcel, the predominant mobile telephone company in the Mexican national territory.

It was FEMSA that, through a statement, announced that it signed a commercial agreement with AT&T to be able to sell chips for cell phones in the branches of OXXO stores.

The objective of the alliance between FEMSA and AT&T, according to what is detailed in the aforementioned statement, is that users throughout the country have more connectivity options in addition to the usual companies.

Oxxo will sell AT&T SIM cards in Mexico as a strategy to knock down the competition/Photo: screenshot

It is so, Starting next April 2024, AT&T cell phone SIM cards will be available in more than 21 thousand OXXO stores throughout the Mexican national territory..

As indicated in the statement released by FEMSA, the AT&T SIM cards that will be sold in the famous convenience stores in a few weeks will have a price of 100 pesos, and will include “benefits” of the plans offered by the mobile phone company.

Among the promotions that those who buy their AT&T SIM card at OXXO will have access to are the following:

*Gigabytes of internet browsing with promotions available every month.

*Unlimited calls and text messages to Mexico and the United States.

“At OXXO we have the firm conviction of simplifying the lives of our customers, bringing them more than 2,500 products and services of the highest quality in each store, to which are now added the AT&T Mexico SIM cards,” he commented. Santiago Rivera Boterodirector of the services category at OXXO Mexico.

Oxxo will sell AT&T SIM cards in Mexico as a strategy to knock down the competition/Photo: Unsplash

It should be noted, finally, that according to data from The CIU, during the third quarter of 2023 AT&T had 21.8 million active mobile lines, which is equivalent to 15.4% of the market share in Mexico, positioning itself in third place nationally, after Telcel (59.2%) and Movistar (16.9%)..