Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.– For the second consecutive day, Oxxo keeps its 193 stores closed in Nuevo Laredo.

Since Wednesday night and due to the violence that prevails in this border municipality, the chain decided to close its branches.

The State Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FECANACO) regretted the closure and asked the authorities to guarantee the safety of businesses in general in Tamaulipas.

Oxxo remains closed despite the reinforcement of security in Nuevo Laredo by the Army.

Yesterday, 100 elite Special Forces elements arrived at this border.