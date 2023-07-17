The Barbie-Mania has taken over the entire world, because before the premiere of the movie of the most famous doll in the world next Thursday, July 20, companies and famous brands have joined Mattel and Warner Bros to release limited editions of products inspired by Barbie.

This time they were not WalmartGoogle, NYX or Hot Wheels who joined the barbie feverbut the popular Mexican chain of stores, oxxo.

The Instagram account of oxxo caused a stir among thousands of users after they showed the barbie cashiereven wearing one of the branch’s uniforms, coupled with humorous comments.

“The system is sold separately”, “I don’t have a system”, “I know what you want to be”, wrote the Oxxo profile on the Instagram platform.

The image was created by the platform midjourneywhich has artificial intelligence, which allowed a real illusion of what the Oxxo Cashier Barbie would be.

Although it appears that this is not a real release by mattelAs soon as the image was shared on social networks, many Internet users asked that it go on sale for their collection.

