The atmosphere in a store OXXO located in the Mexico-Texcoco highwayspecifically in the San José neighborhood in Chicoloapan, State of Mexico, was interrupted after Gerardo Na young resident of the area, carried out an act of violence against one of the employees in the service chain.

According to local authorities, Gerardo entered the establishment with the intention of selling a scale to the manager.. However, given the employee’s refusal, the situation took a turn and the young man attacked the cashier with the help of a screwdriver to tip at least 15 impacts that endangered your life.

Immediately, Chicoloapan Civil Protection personnel went to the scene of the incident, providing emergency medical assistance to the victim. She was immediately taken to a hospital, where she received medical attention to treat her serious injuries.

OXXO employee’s attacker falls

The case shocked the local community, and the Chicoloapan authorities committed to finding the whereabouts of the aggressor. After almost twenty days of hard intelligence work by the municipality’s Public Security Directorate, the individual was captured.

He was arrested at the moment when he tried commit an assault in a home located in Laguna de Potosí, corner with Privada Zarco, in the Colonia Geovillas de Costitlan.

After his arrest, Gerardo was taken to the Public Ministry, where he will face serious charges, including robbery with violence and attempted homicide based on gender.