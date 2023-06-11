Currently, having a telephone line, beyond using it to make calls, is essential to have mobile Internet wherever we go, that is why I will immediately give you the packages offered by OXXO CELwhich do not ask anything of those of Telcel, Movistar and AT&T.

Thanks to the greater demand that exists for telephone companies that offer data services, social networks, calls and messages, the packages have more competitive prices, adapting to all types of budgets.

And even though phone companies like TelcelMovistar, Megamóvil and AT&T currently dominate the Mexican market, the truth is that there are other quite competitive options that are worth keeping an eye on.

Such is the case of OXXO CEL, since the Mexican convenience store chain has its own chip for cell phones, through which users can obtain different benefits.

Below we will explain the packages that OXXO CEL currently has, as well as its price, validity and the benefits it has compared to the competition.

These are the packages with mobile data that OXXO CEL has for you:

OXXO CEL 10

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data50MB

*Social Networks100 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

This package costs 10 pesos and is valid for one day.

OXXO CEL 30

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data150MB

*Social Networks300 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

This package is priced at 30 pesos and is valid for 3 days.

OXXO CEL 50

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data400 MB 1,200 MB

*Social Networks1,000 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

The price is 50 pesos and is valid for 7 days.

OXXO CEL 80

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data500 MB 1,000 MB

*Social Networks1,000 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

This package is priced at 80 pesos and is valid for 13 days.

OXXO CEL 100

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data1,300 MB 2,600 MB

*Social Networks: Unlimited Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 100 pesos and a validity of 15 days.

OXXO CEL 150

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data2,000 MB 4,000 MB

*Social networks: Unlimited (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Messenger)

Unlimited Instagram per promotion

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 150 pesos with a duration of 26 days.

OXXO CEL 200

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data3,000 MB 6,000 MB

*Social networks: Unlimited (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Messenger)

Unlimited Instagram per promotion

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 200 pesos and a validity of 30 days.

OXXO CEL 300

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data4,000 MB 8,000 MB

*Social Networks: Unlimited Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

Package with a cost of 300 pesos and a duration of 30 days

OXXO CEL 500

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 5,000MB 10,000MB

*Social Networks: Unlimited Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 500 pesos valid for 30 days.

It should also be mentioned that OXXO CEL also has internet packages by time, costing an hour of unlimited MB 11 pesos, while two hours of unlimited MB cost 15 pesos.