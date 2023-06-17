At present, due to the fact that the telephone company market has diversified in recent years, the users of these services can count on packages Internet, messages, calls and social networks quite accessible.

And one of the telephone companies that has the most affordable packages, comparing the services it provides with its price, is OXXO CELa company that, as its name indicates, is owned by the convenience store chain.

However, What is the cost of the OXXO CEL chip and where can I buy it to start enjoying the benefits it provides? We will tell you this information immediately so that you can prepare your portfolio.

As we referred to at the beginning of this note, it is thanks to the greater opening of the telecommunications market, Internet and telephony that we can currently access cell phone line packages at low cost.

In this sense, according to the official website of OXXO CEL, the cost of the chip from the telephone company of the convenience store chain is 29 pesoscoming in this cost the Value Added Tax (VAT) including.

For your part, surely now you are wondering where you can buy the OXXO CEL chip and, as you are probably imagining, andThe only establishment where this SIM can be purchased are OXXO stores that exist throughout the Mexican national territory.

Now, right away we will tell you the packages that OXXO CEL manages, their prices and validity, so that, once you buy your chip, you can enjoy all the benefits being well informed about it.

The following are the packages with calls, messages and internet that OXXO CEL handles:

OXXO CEL 10

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 50MB

*Social Networks100 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

This package costs 10 pesos and is valid for one day.

OXXO CEL 30

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 150MB

*Social Networks300 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

This package is priced at 30 pesos and is valid for 3 days.

OXXO CEL 50

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 400MB 1,200MB

*Social networks: 1,000 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

The price is 50 pesos and is valid for 7 days.

OXXO CEL 80

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 500MB 1,000MB

*Social networks: 1,000 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

This package is priced at 80 pesos and is valid for 13 days.

OXXO CEL 100

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 1,300MB 2,600MB

*Social Networks: Unlimited Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 100 pesos and a validity of 15 days.

OXXO CEL 150

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 2,000MB 4,000MB

*Social networks: Unlimited (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Messenger)

Unlimited Instagram per promotion

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 150 pesos with a duration of 26 days.

OXXO CEL 200

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 3,000MB 6,000MB

*Social networks: Unlimited (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Messenger)

Unlimited Instagram per promotion

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 200 pesos and a validity of 30 days.

OXXO CEL 300

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 4,000MB 8,000MB

*Social Networks: Unlimited Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

Package with a cost of 300 pesos and a duration of 30 days.

OXXO CEL 500

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 5,000MB 10,000MB

*Social Networks: Unlimited Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 500 pesos valid for 30 days.