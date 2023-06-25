There is no doubt that smart cell phones are already part of the lives of millions of people internationally, hence the importance that, with the opening of the market for telephone companiesNow there are more and better options in Mexico.

And one of the best alternative phone companies to Telcel, Movistar or AT&T in Mexico is OXXO CEL, a FEMSA company that is, little by little, opening a field in the Mexican market.

Taking into account the importance of the diversification of the telecommunications, internet and telephony market in the Mexican Republic, in order to have more and better data packages, messages and callsimmediately we will tell you if you can change to OXXO CEL with your same number and what the process is, if applicable.

As we said before, there are many people who are dissatisfied with the usual traditional telephone companies, which is why they look for other options Telcel, Movistar and AT&Tand one of the best alternatives is, precisely, OXXO CEL.

He OXXO CEL chip has a cost of only 29 Mexican pesos and can be purchased at any OXXO store. However, the million dollar question. When you switch to this line, can you continue to keep your same telephone number? The answer is yes.

According to what is referred to on the official website of OXXO CEL, people who switch to this telephone company can continue using their same telephone number, but to do so they must follow the following steps:

First, after purchasing the OXXO CEL chip, it must be activated with a minimum telephone recharge of 50 pesos

Then, from the old number, an SMS with the word PIN is sent to 051, or a call is made to 051

Subsequently, the person must identify themselves by sending the CURP or a clear image of their official identification.

Lastly, all you have to do is fill out the form found on the OXXO CEL website and that’s it.

OXXO CEL Packages

The following are the refills that OXXO CEL handles:

OXXO CEL 10

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 50MB

*Social Networks100 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

This package costs 10 pesos and is valid for one day.

OXXO CEL 30

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 150MB

*Social Networks300 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

This package is priced at 30 pesos and is valid for 3 days.

OXXO CEL 50

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 400MB 1,200MB

*Social networks: 1,000 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

The price is 50 pesos and is valid for 7 days.

OXXO CEL 80

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 500MB 1,000MB

*Social networks: 1,000 MB Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

This package is priced at 80 pesos and is valid for 13 days.

OXXO CEL 100

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 1,300MB 2,600MB

*Social Networks: Unlimited Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 100 pesos and a validity of 15 days.

OXXO CEL 150

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 2,000MB 4,000MB

*Social networks: Unlimited (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Messenger)

Unlimited Instagram per promotion

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 150 pesos with a duration of 26 days.

OXXO CEL 200

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 3,000MB 6,000MB

*Social networks: Unlimited (WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Messenger)

Unlimited Instagram per promotion

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 200 pesos and a validity of 30 days.

OXXO CEL 300

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 4,000MB 8,000MB

*Social Networks: Unlimited Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

Package with a cost of 300 pesos and a duration of 30 days.

OXXO CEL 500

*Minutes: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*SMS: unlimited for Mexico and the United States

*Data: 5,000MB 10,000MB

*Social Networks: Unlimited Social Networks

*Roaming: United States

Package with a price of 500 pesos valid for 30 days.