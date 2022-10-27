Mexico.- The most famous convenience store chain in Mexico is, without a doubt, Oxxo, which is why a tiktoker was in charge of revealing what is it like to work in one of these businesses of the company Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FEMSA).

Recently, it was announced that FEMSA, owner of Oxxo, had managed to complete the purchase-sale agreement of Value Holdinga chain of stores with establishments in several European countries, so that Oxxo’s popularity will be exported to Europe.

Within the framework of the even more growing popularity of Oxxo stores, an Internet user, through a video posted on the social network TikTokmade public what are the activities that a worker of said convenience store has to carry out during his working day.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, first of all, the worker announced that, every 4 hoursthat is, 2 times during the working day, they must print “some tasks” and carry them out.

Meanwhile, he revealed that, every 4 hours, Oxxo store employees must change the coffee, no matter if the container is full. Once filled with new product, the container is put in its place and the time when the liquid must be renewed again is placed on the label.

For his part, the tiktoker emphasized that the establishment belonging to FEMSA must always be clean, so every so often the employees must sweep and mopaction that must be done at the moment if something happens to dirty the premises.

Likewise, the young man stressed that, every so often, the products must be “facing”that is, that the front labels of the items are visible to the eyes of the customers who enter the Oxxo store.

Last but not least, the tiktoker emphasized that Oxxo workers they must serve people at the checkout that they are going to buy or make a transaction.

It is worth mentioning that in the comment box, the Oxxo worker maintained that, despite the fact that it is not a difficult job, what is necessary is that you must be well aware of the money, for what he recommended, to people who want to be employed in these stores or that are beginning to do so, to be cautious and responsible with cash.