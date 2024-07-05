Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/05/2024 – 13:17

The Oxxo chain opened its first store this week in São José dos Campos (SP), in the Paraíba Valley. The company wants to have 30 stores in the region by the end of the year, with more than half of them in São José dos Campos itself. The expectation is to create 300 direct jobs. The plan is for the brand to reach the cities of Taubaté and Jacareí by August.

The company, which belongs to Grupo Nós (a joint venture between Raízen and FEMSA), opened its first store in Brazil in December 2020, in Campinas (SP), and today has more than 500 points of sale spread across more than 17 cities in the State of São Paulo.

The high number of openings of the flag is related to the essence of the Nós Group, explains the company’s Expansion Director, David Pestana, to Estadão/Broadcast.

“Our business is a synergy between two brands and two formats. We have the Shell Select brand (convenience store franchises that operate at Shell gas stations, owned by Raízen). This division required scale to reduce the cost of goods sold per franchisee. On the other hand, Oxxo, with another format, another brand and its own operations, generates the necessary scale, both for the brand to survive and be profitable, and to reduce the cost of goods sold, which is also delivered to Shell Select franchisees,” he says.[

Pestana conta que a empresa se baseia em ciência de dados para garantir que as novas lojas não roubem público das anteriores, fenômeno conhecido no varejo como “canibalização”. Por meio desses estudos, a rede viu como viável, por exemplo, ter seis lojas da Rua da Consolação, na cidade de São Paulo.

A empresa não abre o tamanho do investimento para entrar no Vale do Paraíba, nem a quantidade de lojas necessárias em um novo lugar para garantir rentabilidade. No entanto, Pestana garante que, ao iniciar um novo marco de expansão, os anteriores já atingiram rentabilidade e continuam crescendo em vendas.

A empresa vê na região a diversidade de público necessária para garantir diferentes tipos de compras nas 24h em que os estabelecimentos ficam abertos.

O diretor afirma que ainda não consegue estabelecer qual é o tempo que as lojas demoram para atingir todo o seu potencial em vendas. “Ainda não consigo dizer se chegamos na maturação da primeira loja (aberta em dezembro de 2020 em Campinas) ou não, porque seguimos crescendo. Não conseguimos dizer em que mês o negócio (na nova região) vai empatar (e passar a ser rentável) vai depender muito da performance da região. Evidentemente, não entramos para perder. A performance no litoral foi substancialmente acima do que já tínhamos encontrado em São Paulo e Campinas, substancialmente acima”, diz Pestana.