The third phase of the trial of the Kovid-19 vaccine being prepared by Oxford University and Serum Institute of India will begin in Pune. Phase III testing on the human body will take place next week at Sassoon Hospital in Pune. Dr Muralidhar Tambe, dean of Sassoon Government Hospital, confirmed this on Saturday.

Dr Muralidhar Tambe said, ‘The third phase of the’ Kovishield ‘vaccine will begin testing at Sassoon Hospital next week. It is likely to start from Monday. Some volunteers have already come forward for testing. About 150 to 200 people will be vaccinated.

DCGI laid down conditions

On 15 September, Dr. VG Somani, Controller General of Drugs of India (DCGI), allowed the Serum Institute of India (SII) to resume clinical trials (clinical trials) on candidates for the Kovid-19 vaccine at Oxford. However, DCGI has laid several other conditions including extra attention during the investigation. SII has been asked by DGCI to submit information about treatment as per rules in dealing with adverse situations.

DGCI banned the vaccine’s human trial

Earlier on September 11, DCGI directed the Serum Institute of India to stop the clinical trial of a possible vaccine for Kovid-19 as the pharmaceutical giant Astragenica reported ‘ill-health’ of one person involved in the study. In countries, testing was stopped.