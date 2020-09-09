Highlights: AstraZeneca-Oxford University researchers have prepared the vaccine

Phase-3 trial was going on in many countries including India, America and Britain.

Trial stopped after ‘side effect’ on a person in Britain

Serum Institute of India said – no effect on India

new Delhi

The trial of the third phase of Oxon University’s Corona Vaccine has been stopped. According to reports, a person was vaccinated in Britain and severe side effects were seen in the UK. The third phase of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial has been stopped after this. At the same time, the Serum Institute of India (SII) said on Wednesday that there is no problem in India. The company said that the vaccine is undergoing testing in India and no problems have arisen.

Deal to make one billion doses

Serum Institute said, “We cannot say too much about trials going on in the UK.” The company said in a statement that as far as trials in India are concerned, it is ongoing and there is a problem Has not surfaced The Serum Institute has partnered with AstraZeneca to produce one billion doses of the Kovid-19 vaccine. The vaccine is being developed by Oxford University. The Indian company is conducting a clinical trial of a possible vaccine for AstraZeneca in India.

The Drug Controller General of India had last month allowed the Pune-based company to test the vaccine in India in Phase II and Phase III. The Serum Institute has said that the company has postponed further testing in view of the standard review of its drug test after a person has an unknown disease. This will allow researchers to check the safety data of the drug while maintaining the veracity of the test.

What are the side effects, not told

The final phase study of AstraZeneca’s Kovid-19 vaccine has been temporarily halted. The company is investigating whether there is any other adverse effect of the vaccine along with the vaccine. AstraZeneca said in a statement released Tuesday evening, “Her standard review process regarding the vaccine is currently at a standstill, while her safety data is being reviewed.” No information has been reported about the side effects.

Trial continues at other places

AstraZeneca said that this side effect may have surfaced in Britain. AstraZeneca spokesperson has confirmed a temporary ban on the study of this vaccine. This study is going on in the US and other countries. However, two other vaccines are undergoing large-scale final phase trials in the US. One is being done by Moderna Inc. and the other by Pfizer and Bioentech in Germany. Both these vaccines are functioning differently and about two-thirds of the people under their study are taking the vaccine voluntarily.