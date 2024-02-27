Two English twin sisters will compete this year in the Boat Race, the famous regatta on the Thames that pits the university crews of Oxford and Cambridge against each other. The Telegraph tells the curious story of the two students Catherine and Gemma King, recalling how the two 24-year-old sisters have always participated in the Boat Race in the Cambridge ranks since 2018. This year, however, they will be on two different boats. All 'the fault' of Catherine, who has started a doctorate at Oxford University.

“We're both very competitive and obviously want to win, but ultimately the Boat Race is about much more than who wins or loses,” said Gemma, who studies stem cell biology. “No matter what happens, I'll be really proud to compete for Cambridge and proud of Catherine competing for Oxford, but obviously we would love to win.”

Catherine, who is studying cardiovascular science, is also looking forward to the Boat Race. “It's been a really exciting year for me because I joined the Oxford team,” she explained, “Participating in the Boat Race is an amazing experience and I can't wait to see what we can do on race day” .

Although their universities are set to clash, the twins have made it clear that they are not likely to race against each other on March 30, with Gemma racing on Cambridge's first boat and Catherine on Oxford's second boat after this The latter took a break from training following an injury.

The duo, from Bagshot, Surrey, added that their parents, Mike and Liz King, will support both teams and will wear hats or shirts in either the light blue Cambridge or dark blue Oxford colours. “They actually joked about wearing half-and-half hats, but I think at this point it might be more than a joke,” Catherine said. “They will definitely support both of us and come and watch every race.”