In Britain, Oxford and Estrogenica vaccines can be approved at any time for ’emergency use’ use. After the approval, the vaccination process can start in Britain from January 4. In India, this vaccine serum institute is being built on a large scale.

Approval soon in India

The vaccines of Oxford and Estrogenica can also be approved in India soon. If India allows the Oxford-Estrogenka vaccine, it will become the first country in the world to do so. The data of this vaccine is still under examination in Britain. Apart from the Serum Institute, the Indian government is also considering applications for Pfizer and Bharat Biotech. Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved in some other countries, including the United States and Britain. But Pfizer has not even started trial in India yet.

The Oxford-Estregenka vaccine is considered to be very favorable for a developing country like India. Along with this, this vaccine is also affordable according to the warm climate of India. Special arrangements do not have to be made to store this vaccine. It can also be kept at normal temperature of the refrigerator.

Two doses of the Oxford vaccine caused good immune response

Oxford is collaborating with AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine against the Kovid-19 epidemic. The vaccine has been found to be more effective in the interim results of last stage human trials. Researchers say that the vaccine proved to be more effective if given half the dose after one full dose than the two doses. However, more research needs to be done to confirm the results.

The company has released the results of the first and second phase of human trials. It does not cite half dose or full dose. Oxford has described it as ‘unplanned’ but approved by regulatory bodies. The university stated that the vaccine has both booster doses and it produced stronger anti-body responses than a full dose.

read this also-

AstraZeneca CEO claims – 100% effective against the Corona virus vaccine

Mega preparations to deliver Corona vaccine to every corner of the country from today, dry run will run for two days in these four states