Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine: WHO Approval for Pfizer Vaccine, Big Relief to the World

The Indians living in tension due to the havoc of Corona have received good news on the new year. The Committee of Experts has recommended the approval of the Kovid-19 vaccine Kovishield being made by Serum Institute in emergency. This will be the first corona vaccine in the country to get emergency use. This recommendation of the expert panel was made by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Will be sent to Somani. DCGI will decide the final approval.The Committee of Experts on COVID-19 of the Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) decided to allow the Oxford vaccine (Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield) after an important meeting on Friday. Now the path of emergency use of this vaccine is almost cleared. After final approval from DCGI, the vaccination campaign will start.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and has tied up with AstraZeneca for the production of Kovishield. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency of Britain on Wednesday approved a vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on CDSCO’s COVID-19 on Wednesday considered SII’s application to approve the emergency use of the vaccine and reviewed the matter once again on Friday. CDSCO had sought additional security and immunity information prior to SII. Sources said that after the application of SII, the committee has also started considering Bharat Biotech’s application to approve the emergency use of Kovid-19 anti-Kovid vaccine but a final decision has not been taken in the matter.



The application for approval of emergency use is signed by Prakash Kumar Singh, Additional Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, stating, ‘In terms of safety, Kovishield performed well in the expected adverse conditions. Most of the expected responses were very minor in terms of severity and were resolved and no other symptoms were noted.

According to the application, ‘Kovishield is therefore safe and can be used effectively for prevention of Kovid-19 on target population’. SII applied to the Drug Controller of India (DCGI) on 6 December to approve the emergency use of the Oxford vaccine, while Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech filed an application for approval for the indigenously developed covicin vaccine on 7 December. The Pfizer company applied for regulatory approval for its vaccine on December 4.

5 crore doses of kovishield prepared

The Serum Institute of India has so far produced around 4-5 crore doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovishield’. The company recently said that its target is to produce 100 million doses by March next year. The company has said that the production of Kovid-19 vaccine will depend on the total demand from the government.