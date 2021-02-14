Oxford University plans to test its coronavirus vaccine for the first time in children, becoming the latest manufacturer to evaluate whether its product is effective among young children.

The rehearsal announced on Saturday seeks to recruit 300 volunteers between the ages of 6 and 17, of which up to 240 will receive the vaccine for COVID-19 and the rest a control against meningitis.

Andrew Pollard, lead investigator for the Oxford trial, noted that while most children who develop the disease do not develop severe conditions, “it is important to establish security and the immune response of the vaccine in children and young people, as some may benefit from vaccination. “

Regulators in more than 50 countries have authorized the widespread use of the Oxford vaccine, which is produced and distributed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, in those over 18 years of age.

In a statement, the researchers explain that tests to determine the safety and immune response of children to the vaccine known technically as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 will be developed in centers in the cities of Oxford, London, Southampton and Bristol.

Other drug companies are already testing their vaccines in children. Pfizer and BioNTech, whose vaccine has been licensed for ages 16 and over, began trials with 12-year-olds in October. Moderna, meanwhile, began testing with young people of the same age in December.

According to Pollard, the Oxford tests should help legislators decide whether at some point in the future they want to expand mass vaccination programs to minors to ensure that schools are zones free of the virus and combat its spread among the rest of the population. population.

“For most children, COVID is not really a big problem,” Pollard told The Associated Press. “However, it is possible that in the future it will be considered a broader use to try to slow the progress of the pandemic, so we are only trying to establish the data that would support that path if lawmakers wanted to move in that direction.”

In previous studies with adults, the British preparation, which is also distributed in the European Union and will be offered at cost to developing countries, has been shown to be 63% effective, inoculated in two doses separated by eight to 12 weeks, and its efficacy against new variants of the virus is currently being investigated.

Source: AP and ANSA

