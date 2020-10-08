To prevent corona infection, small areas have to be paid attention. Oxford University has also observed this after studying 310 cities. This can be learned from Odisha’s Ganjam and Maharashtra’s Dharavi, where thousands were infected, but today there are less than 200 patients. After the World Health Organization, the World Bank has now praised the Dharavi model.

Research: Teams from Oxford University and Northeastern University found that the infection spread rapidly in small and densely populated areas. Not only this, it is also the reason behind getting more people infected in cities than in villages. According to him, the epidemic can be prevented from spreading if marked infection is stopped in a small pocket.

Trouble in big cities

“We saw why the epidemic hit cities like Madrid and London,” said epidemiologist Dr. Moriz Kramer. Because these were densely populated areas that were not immediately noticed. Hundreds of people got infected even by a small program. According to him, there may not be one way for every city for every household, but screening measures can be the same everywhere.

The most successful model of infection prevention

Ganjam: The first case was found on May 2 in Ganjam district of Odisha. In August, the rate of getting the patient reached 59%, after which measures were taken, now 98% of the 20430 patients have been fully vaccinated, only 188 patients are left.

What did you do? Empowered the sarpanch to prevent corona infection, Kovid Management Committee was formed in every village, which went door to door screening six times. More than a thousand volunteers kept an eye on arbitrary people. An ambulance was placed on five villages.

Dharavi: The world’s largest slum. The first case came here on 1 April. After that, the cases increased rapidly. As soon as 3280 cases appeared. If vigilance was taken, 85% patients were cured and only 192 are infected here.

What did you do?

A team of doctors went door-to-door to screen, which showed fever or other symptoms and was immediately sent to the hospital. On the other hand, small hospitals were also built. Most people go to public toilets here, hundreds of people used to go to each toilet, so a large number of mobile toilets were arranged.

Special points of study

Corona infection reaches the highest level in a short time in dense population.

-Also spread by communities, where there is more contact between communities and more infections there.

Areas with economic activities, wedding processions, mass organizing hotspots.