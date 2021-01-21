The Telegraph newspaper reported that Oxford University scientists are working on developing new versions of their vaccine to combat mutated strains of the Corona virus that appeared in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

And the World Health Organization announced, on Wednesday, that the British mutated version of the emerging corona virus has so far been detected in at least 60 countries.

The organization said in a statement that the second mutated version that first appeared in South Africa is believed to be more contagious than the British version, and that it has been detected on its part in 23 countries and regions to date.