Oxford scientists are preparing quickly “A new version” of its vaccine to combat the mutations of Covid 19, which are known as Kent variants Great Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

Oxford University confirmed on Wednesday night that a team behind the Astrazeneca vaccine “is conducting feasibility studies to reconfigure the vaccine. in 48 hours “, according to their mutations.

The news came after it was confirmed that the current generation of vaccines they do not work against the new South African variant, which has already reached Europe and Great Britain.

A laboratory study showed that variant 501Y.V2 escapes completely to monoclonal antibodies, man-made proteins to act as an antibody.

Residents of a nursing home are vaccinated with the Oxford vaccine in England. Photo: AFP

Scientists need “at least 48 hours to adjust the system.”

A spokesman for the University of Oxford said that “we are analyzing the impact of the new vaccine variants, their immunity and evaluating the process necessary for rapid development to adjust the Covid 19 vaccines if necessary.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that there were urgent talks with scientists “about the new variants and their effects.” The British Medicines Regulatory Agency could quickly pass modifications, if necessary, when the kingdom faces the worst hours of its epidemic.

The National Institute of Diseases in Johannesburg demonstrated that the South African variant evades three classes of antibodies relevant monoclonals. Professor James Naismith, an Oxford structural biology expert, said that they were not “good news.”

On Wednesday another study showed that the Pfizer vaccine protects against the B117 variant that appeared in Kent, has been distributed in Britain and is threatening to be the main variant in France, which does not rule out – if it advances – in declaring a new confinement.

The British government has launched a mass vaccination and 343,168 of the first dose were administered on Tuesday alone. Lack of vaccines are slowing the rate of inoculation, especially among the oldest in the kingdom.

Herd immunity

Britain could face a long and slow job to achieve herd immunity. Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientist, warned that at least 70 percent coverage would be needed to stop transmission.

“The figures suggest that if we continue vaccinating at the current rate, around 1.8 million per week, we would not arrive before June,” said the government’s chief scientist.

The important thing to keep in mind is that this pandemic has a very different impact according to age. The latest figures from Public Health England show that the current risk of contracting and dying from coronavirus for people aged 80 and over is 1,513 for every 100,000 people.

The goal: everyone over 50 and vulnerable by spring (boreal). Photo: AFP

In contrast, for a 50-year-old, it is 42.7 per 100,000 and the risk continues to fall drastically to 0.1 per 100,000 for those of five to nine years.

This is important because if everything goes according to plan, they will have vaccinated everyone over 50 and vulnerable for spring, which will have a great impact on the pandemic. Because although these 32 million people represent less than half of the population, they represent more than 99% of deaths.

By contrast, healthy under-50s accounted for just 0.94 percent of Covid-related deaths in 2020. Fewer than 700 of the 72,178 deaths recorded by Public Health England in England.

Increased vaccination is also likely reduce transmission rates, if only because fewer people cough and sneeze and spread the virus.

Even in the unlikely scenario that they would still have 20,000 deaths a year from coronavirus after vaccination, it may still be a price worth paying for. the release of restrictions.

The country may have a final ace up its sleeve. The WHO estimates that around 1 in 10 people have already been infected with the coronavirus in Great Britain and therefore they would already be immune.

The MRC Biostatistics Unit at the University of Cambridge believes it could be even higher (around 10.7 million infections in England alone), roughly one in six people.

The MRC estimates that a quarter part of people aged 25 to 44 have had the virus and 29 percent of those aged 15 to 24. Therefore, those under 50 can be more protected than we believe.

Sputnik V asks for clue in Europe

At the same time Russia has asked the European Medicines Agency to register its Sputnik vaccine, which did not exist until now in Europe. The review process is expected start in February.

So far it is only registered in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Palestine, Paraguay and Turkmenistan.

There are no scientific publications in prestigious journals to be checked by their peers, one of the requirements for their analysis.

