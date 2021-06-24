By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Oxford University researchers announced Thursday that they have developed a method to predict the effectiveness of new Covid-19 vaccines based on a blood test, potentially offering a shortcut to large-scale clinical trials that are increasingly difficult to manage.

The researchers analyzed the concentration of a range of antibodies in the blood of clinical trial participants after they received the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, now known as Vaxzevria.

By looking at which of these trial volunteers later contracted symptomatic Covid-19 and which did not, the researchers created a model that they hope to predict how powerful other vaccines will be, based on these blood test readings.

“The data can be used to extrapolate efficacy estimates for new vaccines where large efficacy trials cannot be performed,” they said in the study, which was released online on Thursday and submitted for peer review for future publication in a cientific magazine.

The Oxford researchers warned that more work is needed to validate their model for many of the highly contagious new variants of the coronavirus.

They noted that they did not investigate the so-called cellular immune response, one of the human body’s main weapons against infections alongside antibodies, but more difficult to measure.

