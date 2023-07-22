Oxford Economics said the Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strike did not significantly change its short-term projections for US employment and gross domestic product (GDP) – but that downside risks would increase as long as the shutdown persists. On the other hand, part of the lost production will be recovered after the end of the strikes of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), according to a report by the consultancy.

Strike-related economic costs will be most noticeable in regions where industry is concentrated, according to Oxford Economics. The consultancy estimates that the shutdown will cost the California economy about $22.8 million a day. “Some of these production losses will be recouped when the strike is over, but the costs, particularly in the states involved, could add up quickly.”