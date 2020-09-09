What did SII say about stopping the trial? Serum Institute said, “We cannot say too much about trials going on in the UK.” The company said in a statement that as far as trials in India are concerned, it is ongoing and there is a problem Has not surfaced

Trial approval was received only last month Serum Institute has entered into a deal with AstraZeneca to manufacture one billion doses of Kovid-19 vaccine. The Indian company is conducting a clinical trial of a possible vaccine for AstraZeneca in India. Last month, DCGI allowed the Pune-based company to test the vaccine in India in Phase II and Phase III.

Oxford vaccine trial stopped in the last phase, know the reason Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Oxfar vaccine trial stopped in the last phase, know the reason

‘AstraZeneca stops trial to maintain trial accuracy’ SII has stated that the company has postponed further trials in view of the standard review of its drug test after a person has unknown disease. This will allow the researchers to maintain the veracity of the test as well as to check the data regarding the safety of the drug.

In the final round of two more vaccine trials Two other vaccines are undergoing a large-scale final phase trial in the US. It contains Moderna Inc. and Pfizer and Germany’s Bioentech vaccine. Both these vaccines are functioning differently and about two-thirds of the people under their study are taking the vaccine voluntarily.

A show cause notice has been sent to the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is doing Phase 3 trials of Oxford Kovid Vaccine in India. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has said that the company did not provide the latest update regarding the vaccine trial. Diggic Pharma company AstraZeneca has stopped the trial of this vaccine in other countries. DCGI stated in the notice that SII did not submit its analysis of the ‘serious adverse effects’ of the vaccine. Oxford’s vaccine is the world’s most advanced covid-19 vaccine, with a trial being stopped in the UK when it reacted. But SII said in a statement on Wednesday that vaccine trials in India had no effect. DCGI Dr. VG Somani has asked for immediate reply in the notice. He said that if the company does not respond, then it will be assumed that it has nothing to say in the explanation and then appropriate action will be taken.