The most recent Oxfam text highlights that every 26 hours a new billionaire emerges in the world, while the ten richest men in the world accumulate six times more wealth than the 3,100 million people in greater poverty.

Despite the severe economic blow that the pandemic meant for millions of people, specifically for 99% of humanity, the ten richest men on the planet “more than” doubled their fortunes in these two years. This is indicated by the most recent report by the international organization Oxfam.

Those ten people’s net worth went from “$700 billion to $1.5 trillion,” meaning they earned “$15,000 a second,” or “$1.3 billion a day” during this period.

The director of the organization, Gabriela Bucher, explained that “if these ten men lost 99.99% of their wealth tomorrow, they would still be richer than 99% of the people on the planet.”

The text titled “inequalities kill” was published on the occasion of the World Economic Forum, which is holding a virtual meeting between January 17 and 21, prior to the summit that could be held in person and is scheduled for next July, if the global situation allows it.

The findings show that since the Covid-19 pandemic began, at the end of 2020, the so-called “billionaires” achieved an increase of 5 billion dollars in their fortunes, the largest increase on record.

The money accumulated by the richest could be used to “produce enough vaccines for the world, finance universal health services and social protection, finance climate adaptation measures and reduce gender-based violence in more than 80 countries” and even so, those ten millionaires “would still have $8 billion more than they did before the pandemic.”

Bucher explains that, in this period, banking institutions have injected trillions of dollars into the financial markets as a measure to save the economy, but a large part has ended up in the pockets of billionaires, who have taken advantage of the boom in the stock markets.

The pandemic, a determining factor in the increase in inequalities

A specific example is the production and distribution of vaccines. With these medicines, it was intended to end the pandemic, however, both the richest and the pharmaceutical companies have controlled that the supply to “billions of people” is cut off, which has led to a clear increase in inequalities. The official assures that it is an “outrageous situation, and its consequences are lethal.”

One of the terms highlighted in the text is “economic violence.” The global situation has mainly affected women, girls, people in situations of exclusion and members of racialized groups, generating a worsening of gender violence, while unpaid care, which falls mainly on women and girls, is increasing .

Before the pandemic, it was estimated that closing the gender gap could be achieved in 99 years, now, the path to parity could take about 135 years. Furthermore, 252 men have more wealth than the one billion women and girls who live in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

During 2020 alone, women lost $800 billion in income, and there are currently 13 million fewer women in work compared to 2019 figures.

Oxfam indicates that, in Brazil, according to the OECD, Afro-descendants are 1.5 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than the country’s white population; In turn, in the United States, 3.4 million Afro-descendants would not have died if they had the same life expectancy as whites in the country, a variable that is directly related to “the historical legacy of racism and colonialism.”

“Inequalities have made the coronavirus pandemic more lethal, longer lasting and damaging to livelihoods. Income inequality is more important than age in estimating whether someone will lose their life to Covid-19 “says the text.

The organization highlights that developing countries had to cut social spending while debt levels increased, so now they will have to adopt austerity measures, therefore, it is estimated that inequalities between countries will grow for the first time in a generation.

One of the phenomena highlighted by Oxfam is that the governments of the richest countries refuse to increase taxes on wealth and continue to privatize public goods such as the technology needed to produce vaccines.

The high climate cost of the most millionaires

Likewise, another noteworthy element is that “the carbon emissions of the richest 1% exceed by more than double those of the poorest half of humanity”, which, without a doubt, has contributed to the climate crisis causing forest fires, floods, tornadoes, crop failure and famine, which almost entirely affect poor people.

“The average individual emissions of the 20 richest billionaires are estimated to be 8,000 times higher than that of any person in the poorest billion.”

Experts indicate that 231,000 people could lose their lives in poor countries due to the climate crisis by 2030 and 51 million people could die in the second half of this century.

For this reason, the text affirms that rich governments are responsible for “fully” financing climate adaptation, while supporting the mechanisms that are necessary to mitigate the damage they have caused and create a world without fossil fuels.

Strategies to combat inequalities

Oxfam says that social movements, responsible government action, making global equality a priority and redirecting wealth to save lives and invest in the future are key strategies that should be adopted immediately.

Likewise, it points out that it is essential to continue and increase actions to demand respect for human and worker rights at a global level. Also, that a key to a less unequal future is the elimination of sexist laws, while promoting the “participation of working people in business decision-making.”

