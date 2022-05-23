The NGO Oxfam proposed this Monday (Sunday night, 22, in Brazil) to “urgently” tax the great fortunes of the planet in a report published at the same time as the World Economic Forum, in Davos (Switzerland), and warned that the poorest are suffering more and more from inflation.

“Billionaires come to Davos to celebrate the incredible increase in their fortunes,” Gabriela Bucher, executive director of the international organization, said in a statement.

According to her, “the pandemic [de covid-19] and now the sharp rises in food and energy prices have simply been a stroke of luck for them”.

The pandemic, which sent stocks of publicly traded technology companies soaring, created a new billionaire every 30 hours, that is, 573 new ultra-rich, assures the NGO in a report entitled “The urgent need to tax the rich”.

Oxfam bases its figures on Forbes magazine’s ranking of the world’s richest people and on World Bank data.

In the face of this increase in wealth, 263 million people will fall into extreme poverty this year (one million people every 33 hours), according to their forecasts, due to rising inflation in many parts of the world, driven mainly by energy prices and of food.

“We are reversing decades of progress on extreme poverty, with millions of people facing impossible costs just to stay alive,” Bucher said.

To tackle this problem, the NGO is calling for several fiscal measures, including the adoption of a single solidarity tax on the new wealth acquired by billionaires during the pandemic, with the aim of using the resources obtained to support the poorest and achieve “a just and sustainable recovery” after the pandemic.

It also proposes a temporary tax on extraordinary profits obtained in recent years by multinationals in the food, pharmaceutical and oil sectors, for example.

An annual tax of 2% on millionaires and 5% on billionaires would generate $2.52 billion a year, the organization estimates, an amount that could lift 2.3 billion people out of extreme poverty, distribute enough vaccines to the entire planet and provide all poor countries with health coverage.