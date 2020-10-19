In 2009, developed countries pledged to mobilize $ 100 billion per year by 2020 to help developing countries adapt to the effects of climate change and reduce their CO2 emissions.

Ten years later, we are far from the mark. The promises were not kept. The real value of the aid is only a third of the planned sum: between 19 billion and 22.5 billion dollars per year. 80% were provided in the form of loans, or in forms other than grants, ineligible for official development assistance.

This is what reveals the report of the NGO Oxfam “2020: the real figures of climate finance”, published on Tuesday, ahead of a report that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development must make on this subject.

“The questionable veracity of the reported figures, the contribution of climate finance to increasing the debt level of developing countries and the persistent gaps in adaptation support, in particular for the most vulnerable countries, have what to seriously worry about ”, indicates the report.

The cornerstone of international cooperation

The volume of climate finance in the form of subsidies has hardly changed, from around $ 11 billion in 2015-2016 to $ 12.5 billion in 2017-2018. Over this period, only 20.5% of bilateral climate finance was allocated to least developed countries and 3% to small island developing states. Finally, many donors tend to count as climate finance projects where climate action is in fact only part of a larger development project.

This inglorious record reported by the NGO comes at a time when the COP26 in Glasgow, postponed to November 2021, will have to define a new path for climate finance after 2020. Its agenda will focus mainly on achieving the objective of 100 billion dollars, which the Paris agreement aimed for. “An agreement on climate finance will be decisive for the success of the next COP. L ‘all of these financings are essential ls to a global response to climate change. Very often in many countries no actio n would not be possible without them. They are a lifeline for communities facing an unprecedented number of heat waves, storms and devastating floods. rices. Today more than ever, the world needs the goal of 100 billion to be reached, in all fairness and rigor ”, underlines Armelle Le Comte, Climate Advocacy Manager at Oxfam.

International climate finance is indeed considered to be the cornerstone of international cooperation on climate change. They are based on the observation that climate change is deadly, costly and that the people who are least responsible for it are also those who pay the heaviest price. In this respect, France appears to be a poor student. In 2017-2018, it provided, according to the Oxfam report, only 3.3% in adaptation grants and 96.6% in the form of loans. “A nameless scandal. The world’s poorest countries, most of which already face unsustainable levels of debt, should not be forced to take out loans to cope with a climate crisis for which they are not responsible ”, denounces Armelle Le Comte.