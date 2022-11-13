Oxfam blames the richest countries in the world that the poorest countries have to pay off millions of euros in debt every day. That is what the development organization says in the run-up to the G20 summit that starts this week in Nusa Dua in Bali. As those countries pay off their debts, hundreds of millions of people are starving. Oxfam therefore advocates that the rich countries of the G20 cancel their debts.

According to Oxfam, the G20 countries receive $136 million in interest payments every day. However, 828 million people worldwide suffer from hunger. Oxfam speaks of a “global economic catastrophe”.

Since the start of the corona crisis, poor countries are said to have paid $113 billion to creditors from the G20 countries, Oxfam reports. In it, countries would have been forced to spend 27.5 percent of their budgets on debt repayment by 2021. That’s four times more than the countries spent on health care. See also Amazon workers in the US vote on whether or not to form a union

Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are meanwhile experiencing extreme drought as a result of climate change. Also, by the end of this year, someone will die of hunger every 36 seconds in those countries. That is why Oxfam is urging the G20 to do something about “shocking inequality”.

Oxfam sees large companies in the G20, including food producers, making record profits. The world’s 20 largest economies are home to 89 percent of the world’s billionaires’ wealth, the organization argues, worth nearly $2 trillion. They should tax usurious profits and wealth extra and free up more money for climate support.