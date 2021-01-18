The independent video game scene has grown in such a way in recent times that now it is no longer strange to even see indie-style titles fighting for GOTY at the end of each year. Although at the time Oxenfree It was not one of them, the game from Night School Studios has had enormous recognition over time that has placed it as one of the essential experiences for lovers of good science fiction stories. The good news is that it has now been confirmed that Oxenfree will have its own television series, as Adam Hines, co-founder of the study, has made known, in a interview granted to Digital Trends.

These have been his words about it: “Now we are working with another group and it is very likely that the project go forward, but in serial format. There is not much to announce yet, but in the middle of last year we started working on it. It’s an adaptation of the video game, but it would be a completely new set of variables at play. So we are excited, “said Adam Hines after referring to the previous attempt to adapt Oxenfree to a different format than the video game, which failed as he himself explained in this interview.

Oxenfree triples its figures thanks to Xbox Game Pass

“At that time we were a very small studio; there were four or five of us when most of the Skybound stuff was being worked on. We could feel that kind of tug of war inside the studio that diverted our focus of what we really needed to focus on, which was making the next big game. So I think that also made it difficult for me to move forward, “Hines explained about the already canceled Oxenfree movie. Remember that this magnificent video game is available in Xbox Game Pass, as well as Night School Studios’ second title, Afterparty.