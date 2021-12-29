The long-awaited sequel to Oxenfree, developed by Night School Studios Oxenfree II: Lost Signals could be released very soon if the leaked date from the PlayStation Store database is accurate. The game is reportedly expected to launch on February 8, 2022.

This is another title to add to an absolutely full month, as more fan-awaited games such as Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West will be released in February next year.

To announce it is the Twitter page PlayStation Game Size which has just published the date of February 8, with the game that, as we know, will also arrive on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In any case, it is good to curb the enthusiasm as it could be very well a date placeholder, as there is not yet absolute certainty.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is a direct sequel to the original Oxenfree. It is set five years after the events of the first game and follows Riley as she returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious radio signals.