The wrong times and places are the elements that create the best stories. If these wrong “moments” are also ltimelines different that do nothing but toss you between past and future (alternative?) instants, then there are the basis for creating either a confused meatloaf of events, or a perfect narrative plot. Oxenfree II: Lost Signalswhich we analyze in the review, is very close to the second alternative.

The boys of Night School Studio once again they decided to torment us with time jumps and disturbing visions, with the direct sequel to the 2016 game which at the time enjoyed some success among lovers of indie and non-indie graphic adventures. oxenfree it was a new proposal that gave a nod to 80s teen horror (also to innocently ride the wave of Stranger Things) and that had the dialogues and the related choices as the central fulcrum of the game. This second chapter does not pale next to its predecessor, indeed it manages to stand out also thanks to a number of small new mechanics That they do not distort in no way the essence of the game. But I would say proceed in order.

Signals from the future (or from the past?)

Perhaps you are among those who managed to make Alex and his friends gain some serenity in the previous chapter, or perhaps your choices have led you to a more nefarious ending with decidedly disturbing nuances. In any case, this time you will have to put aside your affection for the old protagonists and try to make friends with the naturalist researcher Riley Poverly and her colleague Jacob Summers.

We are at Chamber, a place that may already sound familiar to you as the birthplace of the protagonist of the first chapter, Alex. After a disturbing initial sequence, which seems to confirm the even darker tones of this new adventure, we meet Riley. She is in Camena to investigate a series of suspicious radio signals which are creating disturbances to some equipment. Guided by Evelyn’s voice (which will also act as a tutorial), she will find Jacob, her helper and former schoolmate, and will go to the place where the small incident occurred. You will soon discover that these strange frequencies are connected to Edwards Islandan island not far from Camena where five years earlier some events have occurred defined by some as paranormal.

Riley will soon be whisked through various timelines that will bring her into contact with painful events from her past, seemingly unknown people, and a mysterious cult called Ancestry. Riley seems to have broken the eggs in someone’s basket and will most likely have to pay the consequences, or try to get out in one piece with Jacob, also trying to preserve his sanity.

Small but significant additions

We know that this is a very story-driven title, where the actual action it’s almost a marginal element and the choices of dialogue are there mainstay of the game. Again, the story will be shaped by your choices and your “mistakes”, which could cost you dearly. As in the first chapter, also the silence it can be a valid option, also because it contributes to further making the air heavier and putting those around you in difficulty.

Let’s remember that we are not dealing with a group of teenagers intent on camping, but with two experienced and much less clumsy characters in the exploration and climbing phases. When you climb with Riley you will feel a slight difference, because the girl finds all the holds and she cums on her like a chamois (whoever catches the summons will have a free sushi ed). A small but significant detail that I leave you here.

We will have with us our trusted radio, a fundamental element that will help us carry out our investigations and establish real contact with the entities we will meet along our journey. You will be able to explore the frequencies at any time, so that you can discover even small clues that could be very important in understanding the situation. It will obviously be useful for unlocking some puzzles together with a series of calculators that we could literally find in the middle of the various paths. In this case the puzzles are very simple and basically consist of matching colored prisms, nothing too bizarre, but it helps to break up the various phases of dialogue and walking.

A small change concerns the walkie-talkie, through which you will receive a short tutorial from your guide Evelyn who in spite of herself will find herself involved in this bizarre story. You can choose the various frequencies and put you in contact with the various characters, unravel mysteries or choose to ignore calls, with all consequences of the case. This new element is an excellent addition that will allow you to explore the mythology of Oxenfree, to deepen information and also discover more details on events already addressed during the first chapter.

Playing with the uncanny valley

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals it is not simply a story with horror and mystery hues, but something that moves in the sphere of the uncanny, what is defined uncanny valley. The settings they look normal and family membersbut there is that left vein which makes them creepyso as to be almost disturbing.

A slightly distorted frequency, a slightly too low voice or a slightly too colorful and serene environment can give the player some chills. Compared to the previous chapter, the teen drama imprint is slightly less evident, thus leaving room for more “adult” characters without detracting from Alex and company. The tributes to Twin Peaks And Stranger Things they are obvious, but Oxenfree II: Lost Signals has personality to spare. It will capture you from the first minutes of gameplay and if you love twists and turns you will certainly not be left dry.