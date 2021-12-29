According to PlayStation Database, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will be released on February 8, 2022. La release date was obtained and released from the usual PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, which often carries information dug out of the Sony platform database.

Of course, no other details have been disclosed about the game and, as always, the information must be taken with the right precautions, since there is really nothing official and it could be a simple placeholder date. However the source is interesting, and it is the same that recently gave access to the potential release date of God of War: Ragnarok and that of Sonic Frontiers.

Of course, if that’s correct, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals would be confronted with a large number of releases in February. If so, would you manage not to get crushed? Hard to say. The original title certainly boasts many fans and is aimed at a different audience than the blockbusters arriving in February 2022. We’ll see.