During Indie World in April 2023 there was also room for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals after a long time since the last official appearance. A new one was presented for the occasion trailer and announced the official release date: it will be available from July 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and PS5.

The game is set five years later the first chapter (here is our review of Oxenfree). We will take on the role of Riley, who returns to his hometown of Camena to investigate a series of mysterious radio signals. The player’s choices will be decisive throughout the game and how you approach each event will change your destiny forever.

While waiting for the launch expected in July, if you want to know more, we suggest you read our review of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals from last year, in which Aligi Comandini stated:

“Perhaps spoiled by the other demos tested, we came out cold from the short test of Oxenfree II, also due to the structural limitations demonstrated by the game. Having said that, the story once again seems fascinating, and the title is clearly more ambitious than its predecessor. That’s enough to have confidence, considering the developer’s history.”