Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has received votes really great from the international pressalthough some sensational exceptions stand out: the 4/10 of GamesRadar +, for example, which even speaks of a sequel deprived of the strengths of the original game.
- God is a Geek – 9.5
- GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 9
- Shacknews – 9
- Siliconera – 9
- Digital Spy – 9
- Pocket Tactics – 9
- But Why Tho? – 9
- Nintendo Life – 9
- Gaming Nexus – 9
- GAMINGbible – 9
- Video Gamer – 9
- RPG Fans – 8.8
- PC Gamer – 8.5
- Worth playing – 8.5
- Noisy Pixels – 8.5
- PlayStation Universe – 8.5
- Cultured Vultures – 8
- Destructoids – 8
- PCGamesN – 8
- Eurogamer – 8
- Game Informer – 8
- Screen Rants – 8
- We Got This Covered – 8
- PC Games – 8
- The Sixth Axis – 8
- COGconnected – 8
- Guardian – 8
- GameStar – 7.9
- DualShockers – 7.5
- Gaming Trend – 7.5
- WellPlayed – 7.5
- TheGamer – 7
- GameSpot – 7
- IGN-7
- digital trends – 7
- Push Square – 7
- GGGrecon – 7
- New Game Network – 6.4
- Reverse – 6
- GamesHub – 6
- Playstation LifeStyle – 6
- GameGrin – 4.5
- GamesRadar+ – 4
Of course, looking at the list of evaluations one wonders what he could have produced such distant conclusions: some publications have given the Night School Studio adventure 9/10 or even higher, after which you notice a long string of 8/10 and some 7/10, even if coming from popular sites like IGN and GameSpot.
While waiting for the review, we tried Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals and we liked what we saw, despite having found a general lack of structural innovations compared to the debut episode.
Mysterious signals
There history of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals revolves around Riley, who returns to her hometown to investigate a series of mysterious signals that are interfering with her equipment, and which apparently have a mysterious and disturbing origin.
