Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has received votes really great from the international pressalthough some sensational exceptions stand out: the 4/10 of GamesRadar +, for example, which even speaks of a sequel deprived of the strengths of the original game.

God is a Geek – 9.5

GLHF on Sports Illustrated – 9

Shacknews – 9

Siliconera – 9

Digital Spy – 9

Pocket Tactics – 9

But Why Tho? – 9

Nintendo Life – 9

Gaming Nexus – 9

GAMINGbible – 9

Video Gamer – 9

RPG Fans – 8.8

PC Gamer – 8.5

Worth playing – 8.5

Noisy Pixels – 8.5

PlayStation Universe – 8.5

Cultured Vultures – 8

Destructoids – 8

PCGamesN – 8

Eurogamer – 8

Game Informer – 8

Screen Rants – 8

We Got This Covered – 8

PC Games – 8

The Sixth Axis – 8

COGconnected – 8

Guardian – 8

GameStar – 7.9

DualShockers – 7.5

Gaming Trend – 7.5

WellPlayed – 7.5

TheGamer – 7

GameSpot – 7

IGN-7

digital trends – 7

Push Square – 7

GGGrecon – 7

New Game Network – 6.4

Reverse – 6

GamesHub – 6

Playstation LifeStyle – 6

GameGrin – 4.5

GamesRadar+ – 4

Of course, looking at the list of evaluations one wonders what he could have produced such distant conclusions: some publications have given the Night School Studio adventure 9/10 or even higher, after which you notice a long string of 8/10 and some 7/10, even if coming from popular sites like IGN and GameSpot.

While waiting for the review, we tried Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals and we liked what we saw, despite having found a general lack of structural innovations compared to the debut episode.