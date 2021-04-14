The wonderfully creepy narrative adventure Oxenfree is getting a sequel, developer Night School Studio has announced.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals was announced during this evening’s Nintendo Indie Direct, and it’ll launch for Switch in 2021 (and presumably other platforms too).

Oxenfree 2’s announcement comes a welcome surprise – it’s been five years since the original Oxenfree launched and its developer has since been busy with other projects, such as its drunk-in-hell adventure Afterparty and a Mr Robot spin-off.

More to the point – without spoiling anything – the original Oxenfree offered multiple ending paths depending on your choices throughout the game. It’ll be interesting to see which (if any) story elements might reappear.

This sequel is also set five years after the original Oxenfree, and star new character Riley. Here’s a first look teaser: