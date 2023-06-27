Night School Studio has published a cryptic teaser trailer Of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals when there are now only a few days left for the release of the game, which will be available starting July 12 in the PC, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions.

The reference of video it is obviously to the “lost signals” present in the title of the new chapter of the series, and while the sequences are scrolling a morse code recites the message “look away”, that is “look away”.

As you may remember, we played Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals a few days ago and were impressed by the game’s atmosphere, the quality of the writing and the cast of characters – all great prerequisites for an adventure that promises great things.

Set five years after the events narrated in the original Oxenfree, the sequel will put us in the shoes of Riley, who returns to his hometown, Camena, to shed light on some mysterious radio signals. What are they hiding?