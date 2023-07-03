Already the first Oxenfree focused a lot on the use of a radio, which could be tuned by the protagonist in various places in the game to pick up frequencies with information, dialogues, music, memories and various noises, but in this case the walkie-talkie is used especially for expand the dialogue system present in the game.

Let’s go back to take a deeper look at Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals the very interesting new adventure from Night School Studio, to examine in more detail the new walkie-talkie system present within the game through a video of the developers.

The Oxenfree Dialogues and sequels

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, like its predecessor, is a narrative adventure strongly focused on dialogues, through which we get to know the protagonists and we also change the story. In fact, these allow the player a certain freedom of action, who can choose how to respond or not during an exchange with another character, thus also modifying the events.

In Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals this system is expanded by the use of walkie-talkies, which allow you to communicate at a distance and therefore engage in dialogue even with people who are not physically close. You can also decide whether to answer or not to the calls of others or choose which ones to answer, which further modifies the development of events.

As in the first chapter, the different development of the story then determines a number of different endings to discover. To find out more about the game, we refer you to our tried Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals at the Summer Game Fest.