The representative of Russia in 2002, Oxana Fedorova, won the Miss Universe, but the directors of the pageant took the crown from her. Why was this radical decision made?

Miss Universe, the most prestigious beauty pageant in the world, has given us many moments that remain in our memories. Oxana Fedorovathe young Russian who was crowned Miss Universe 2002, starred in one of the most unusual and striking events. Why? So far, Fedorova is the only winner of the contest who has been dismissed or has resigned from his position, something that has not happened before or since in the 72-year history of the beauty pageant. What happened to the ex-beauty queen? In this note we tell you.

Miss Universe: who is Oxana Fedorova?

Oxana Fedorova was born in Pskov, Russia, and was raised by her mother and maternal grandparents. In fact, it was her mother’s father who encouraged her to become a police officer .

Then, he attended the St. Petersburg University of the Russian Interior Ministry for study law . At the same time, she worked as Investigator for the Transport Police.

Miss Universe 2002: why was she dethroned?

In 2001, she was declared the winner of Miss Russia, which led her to participate in the edition of Miss Universe 2002. Thus, on May 29, in Puerto Rico, Fedorova won the coveted crownbecoming the first and only Russian contestant to have won first place in the acclaimed competition.

But the joy was fleeting, since it was removed from office just four months later . Rumors say that the former Miss Universe was pregnant or contracted secret marriageactions that would prevent him from exercising his title.

However, the president of the Miss Universe organization, Paula Shugart, said that the young model was dethroned because could not “fulfill her obligations” as queen.

Fedorova claimed that she herself had renounced the crown to focus on her academic life, since, at the time, she was a police officer and studying law. “I know that I will continue to be Miss Universe for Russian citizens and for myself”he claimed.

Oxana Fedorova: what does she do today?

Despite this event that could have slowed her down, Fedorova successfully defended her thesis in 2002 and, the following year, obtained her doctoral degree in civil law from the University of Saint Petersburg. Also, he continued his entertainment careerespecially on Russian television.

In 2011, got married with Andrei Borodin, a former agent of the Russian Federal Security Service and vice president of the Russian Boxing Federation, with whom he has two children.

Through their social mediaOxana Fedorova, 45, keeps her followers updated, who continues to charm them with her indisputable beauty.

Photo: Instagram/ @fedorovaoksana

The crowns that Russia has won in Miss Universe

Due to the model’s participation in the Miss Universe contest in 2002, Russia got the only crown for the European country. Oxana Fedorova she had a short reign, however, for many missologists, she does not count as a legitimate winner. However, in Russia, she is still considered as Miss Universe.