admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/25/2023 – 8:34 am

São Paulo, 25th – The live cattle arroba indicator calculated by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea/Esalq-USP) closed this Thursday (24th) at R$ 199.75 per arroba in cash. It is the first time in three years and three months that the price reference for cattle falls below the level of R$ 200/arroba. The last time the indicator showed prices below BRL 200 was on May 18, 2020, when live cattle were quoted nominally at BRL 194.90/arroba.

In comparison with Wednesday (23), the fall in the value of the indicator was 2.70%. This year, due to the greater supply of cattle for slaughter – in the first half, also of cows -, the value of the arroba has been “melting” in an atypical way, even in this off-season. The reason is the weak demand in the physical market by slaughterhouses and the reduction in meat purchases from China, the main importer of the Brazilian product. The retracted domestic market for the flow of beef also reduces the industry’s buyer appetite.

According to consultants who monitor the daily market for live cattle, “the situation is one of oversupply in the middle of the off-season”. “Apparently, the number of herds is serving the industries”, says Scot Consultoria in a bulletin. For Agrifatto, “the ease of refrigerators in composing scales is the main justification for the negative pressure of quotations”.