Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday distributed ‘property cards’ under the ‘ownership’ scheme. The property card for about one lakh people is ready and available for download. Prime Minister Modi congratulated all the beneficiaries on this occasion and said that this scheme will bring ‘historical change in the villages’. He said that ‘today you have a right, a legal document that your house is yours, you will own it’. Modi said that by showing the property card made under the ownership plan, it was very easy to get loans from banks. Modi also took on political opponents on this occasion. Referring to the decisions made for rural India, including agricultural laws, he said that he could not ‘leave the villages on their condition’.

What will be the benefit from property card, PM said

Prime Minister Modi said that this scheme is a big step towards self-reliant India campaign. He said that the ownership plan is going to help a lot in making our brothers and sisters living in the village self-reliant. The PM further enumerated the benefits of the scheme. He said, “The big experts all over the world have been insisting that the ownership of land and house has a big role in the development of the country. When there is a record of property, when property is acquired Citizens gain confidence. When property is recorded, new avenues of investment are opened up. When property is recorded, loans are easily available from the bank, employment-self-employment avenues are created. “

The country has started recognizing the people involved in looting the country. These people are opposing everything blindly. They are concerned about neither poor, nor village nor country. These people want to stop the development of the country. They do not want the village, farmers, laboring brothers and sisters to become self-sufficient. The country is determined to make the village and the poor self-reliant, to recognize the potential of India. The role of ownership plan is also very big for the accomplishment of this resolution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Why did this plan have to be carried out, PM said

PM Modi also explained the need for this scheme. He said, “Only one-third of the population in the world has a record of owning property legally. Two-thirds of people all over the world do not have it. So in a developing country like India, it is very important that people Have a correct record of their property. Ownership plan will make our gram panchayats also manage in a systematic way like municipalities and municipal corporations. Ownership plan will also make our village panchayats manage like municipalities and municipalities in a systematic way. Will happen.”

What is an ownership plan? Know how you will benefit from property card

Can not leave the villagers on their condition: Modi

Modi said that he cannot leave the villages of India on his condition. He said, “We are always told here that the soul of India lives in the villages, but the truth is that the villages of India were left on their own. Toilets, electricity problems were in the villages, eating in the wood stove The compulsion to build was in the villages. Those who remained in power for years, made great things, but left the villagers to their destiny. I cannot allow this to happen. “

Modi targeted the opposition parties

The Prime Minister also took on the opposition parties. He said, “Keeping the people of the village in the absence of the poor has been the basis of the politics of some people. Nowadays these people are also having trouble with the historical reforms that have been done in agriculture, they are stunned. The fury is not for the farmers, but for themselves. Small farmers, livestock farmers, fishermen, whose black money has been blocked due to farmers ‘credit cards, are facing problems today. Direct access to farmers’ bank accounts They are in trouble today, they are restless. The farmers and farm laborers, who are having problems with the facilities like insurance, pension, are in opposition to agricultural reforms today, but the farmer is not ready to go with them, the farmer is their truth Got to know.

JP and Nanaji Deshmukh also remembered

PM Modi said, ‘Today is the birth anniversary of two great men. One Bharat Ratna Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and the other Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh. When Jai Prakash Babu called for a complete revolution, the voice that came from the land of Bihar, which was dreamed by Jai Prakash ji, the dream of which Nanaji Deshmukh ji worked as a shield. Nanaji used to say that when the people of the village remain trapped in disputes, neither they will be able to develop themselves nor the society. This will lead to partition in the society. I am confident that the ownership plan will also become a great medium to end many disputes in our villages. ‘