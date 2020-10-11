new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi started distributing property cards on Sunday through video conference under the ‘Swamy’ scheme and said that this is a historic step to change rural India. PM Modi said that with this initiative, villagers will be able to use their land and property as financial capital, in return for which they will be able to avail loans and other financial benefits from banks.

PM Modi said that this will end the dispute over land ownership in the villagers. He said that the ownership (survey and mapping of villages with advanced technology in rural areas) interacted with many beneficiaries of the scheme and said that this is a big step towards making the country ‘self-reliant’.

“Showing Property Card Ensures Easy Credit From Banks”

The PM said, “There are so many youth of the village who want to do something on their own, but despite being home, they had to face many problems in getting loan from the bank in the name of their house. Under the ownership plan By showing the property card made, it was very easy to get loans from banks. “

Underlining the importance of ownership planning, he said, “Experts across the world have emphasized that property ownership rights play an important role in the development of the country.”

During this time PM Modi said, “For decades, crores of families in the village did not have their own house. Today about 2 crore poor families of the village have got pucca houses.” He said that the poor of the village were deprived of gas connections for decades. Today, the gas connection has also reached the house of the poor.

Modi said that only one-third of the population worldwide has a legal record of their property. He said that youth living in villages can now take loans from banks on the basis of their properties and clear rights of land ownership are essential for a developing country like India.

“Property rights will give confidence to youth”

Prime Minister Modi said that property rights will give confidence to the youth, by which they will become self-reliant. The beneficiaries of this scheme are from 763 villages in six states. These include 346 in Uttar Pradesh, 221 in Haryana, 100 in Maharashtra, 44 in Madhya Pradesh, 50 in Uttarakhand and two villages in Karnataka.

Modi said that his government will try to provide similar property cards to every family in the next three-four years.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that in the beginning of this program, about one lakh property owners will be able to download the cards related to their property through the SMS link received on their mobile phones. After this, the respective state governments will make physical distribution of property cards.

PM mentioned Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh

When the Prime Minister was speaking during the inauguration of the ownership plan, there were pictures of ‘Loknayak’ Jayaprakash Narayan and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue Nanaji Deshmukh on his side. Today is the birth anniversary of both. On this occasion, the Prime Minister recalled the ideals of the two leaders in empowering the villages.

He said that Deshmukh had said that as long as the people of the village are engulfed in controversies, they will neither be able to do their development nor play a role in the development of the society. The Prime Minister said that he believes that ownership will be a great means of ending many disputes in villages.

Modi said that there has been unprecedented development in the villages in the last six years, which did not happen in the six decades before this. He said that people have got facilities like bank account, electricity connection, access to toilets, gas connection, pucca house and pipe connection for drinking water.

Modi said that a big campaign to connect every village in the country with optical fiber connection is also moving fast. He said that ‘ownership’ scheme like village municipalities and municipal corporations will make the management of villages easier for village panchayats in a systematic way.