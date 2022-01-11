Good news if you drive a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport worth 3 million euros: you get a set of new rear tires for free. The bad news: you now have to replace them every year and a half. And although the replacement no longer costs 35,000 euros per set, as with the Veyron, we suspect that it will still be slightly more expensive than a set of 15-inch EcoSavers from a Polo SlowMotion. The reason is a recall. Michelin and Bugatti have spotted a flaw that could cause the rear tires of the Chiron Pur Sport to tear. Not a nice thought with a car that reaches 350 km/h.

The document of the NHTSA (a kind of American Euro NCAP) shows how the problem came to the fore. Last September, Bugatti spotted cracks in the rubber on a prototype of the Chiron Pur Sport after the tire pressure sensor gave a message. There are no pictures of the cracks, but they will no doubt be very small, causing the tires to deflate very steadily. Michelin investigated and came up with the advice to replace all rear tires and to limit the number of kilometers per tyre.

A new band is being developed

All Bugatti Chiron Pur Sports have to go back to the dealer to get two new rear tires. Any tires that have been in storage for more than two years should no longer be used. The new tires now need to be replaced every 3,000 kilometers or every year and a half (whichever comes sooner). Previously this was 4,000 kilometers or two years. So even if you hardly ever drive your Chiron, you actually have to go to the dealer for tires every year and a half.

Now owners of the Chiron Pur Sport won’t be short of cash, but you won’t get rich by being lazy with your money. We are curious whether the owners will accept the increased maintenance costs. The question is, however, to what extent the owners will still have to deal with it. Michelin is working on a new rear tire that has solved the problem. Once this tire is ready, the owners can visit the garage again.

Owners will therefore receive a set of fresh rear tires twice in the near future. It is not known whether the newly developed tires will have to be replaced every two years (or 4,000 kilometres). The recall has been announced in America, where nine copies have been sold. The total production is 60 units, so a minimum of 120 rear tires of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport must be changed.