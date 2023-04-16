About the disappearance of important functions of the owners of some iPhone models in a conversation with the agency “Prime” Sergey Kuzmenko, head of information security at the Center for Digital Expertise of Roskachestvo, warned. We are talking about the iPhone 4, 4s, 5 and all previously released models on iOS 11, which will be deprived of Apple-related features.

Thus, the AppStore, cloud services, connection with maps and other options will be lost on these smartphone models. Kuzmenko stressed that it would not be possible to reflash old phones. The exact timing of the shutdown of services is not yet known. This is expected to happen in May.

Earlier it became known that one of the most popular smartphones among Muscovites, which entered the top three in sales, was the iPhone 13 Pro Max.